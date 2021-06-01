DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Kyle P. West Buys 1,000 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Kyle P. West bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $10,390.00.

DNP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 501,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 302,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

