DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Kyle P. West Buys 1,000 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Kyle P. West bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $10,390.00.
DNP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 501,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.83.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
