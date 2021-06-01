Dohj LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.24. 150,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $927.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

