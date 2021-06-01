Doki Doki Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $115,692.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $84.47 or 0.00233276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $4.22 million and $115,692.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

