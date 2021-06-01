Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. 4,269,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 86.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 52.3% in the first quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

