Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

