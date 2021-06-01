Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post sales of $964.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $945.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $989.00 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $920.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.37.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $426.87 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

