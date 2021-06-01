Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $426.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.37.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

