Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.75% of Domtar worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 1,793.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,595 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

