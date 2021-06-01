DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.77 million to $1.13 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DASH opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

