Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 95771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $552.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

