DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE DV opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

