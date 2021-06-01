Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.85. Dover reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.13. 432,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. Dover has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

