DragonVein 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.96 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. DragonVein has a total market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,510.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $687.85 or 0.01883962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00478755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

