Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst’s (DIR.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.95. The company had a trading volume of 471,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

