Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.25

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.22, with a volume of 72072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

