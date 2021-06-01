DREP (DREP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021390 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.63 or 0.01015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.43 or 0.09768112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

