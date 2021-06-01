DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.05

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 51500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

