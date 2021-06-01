DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.95

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.95 and last traded at $122.49, with a volume of 36891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.