DubaiCoin Trading Up 1,027.6% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00031972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009890 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

