Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 2806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.