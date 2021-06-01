Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.55.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.80. 100,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.