Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.55.
Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.80. 100,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.57.
In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
