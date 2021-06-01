Dusk Network Market Capitalization Achieves $45.22 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $45.22 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00083035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.01009356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.76 or 0.09733487 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

