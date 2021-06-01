DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.92 ($46.96).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.06 ($45.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.73. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €39.38 ($46.33).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

