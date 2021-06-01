DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DXC. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE:DXC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.