DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 617,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 482,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXPE. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $593.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

