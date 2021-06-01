Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been given a C$63.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.90.

Shares of TSE DND traded up C$0.66 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.90. 545,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,317. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -42.59. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.03.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

