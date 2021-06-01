Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

TSE:DND traded up C$0.66 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.90. 545,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,317. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.03.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.