Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$50.50 at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC to C$50.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.10.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

TSE:DND traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.32. 93,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.25 and a twelve month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.