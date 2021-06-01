Dynamic (DYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,473.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003025 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and $3,473.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,243.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.14 or 0.07080359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $682.26 or 0.01882471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00494254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00184704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.00 or 0.00717371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00468280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00420041 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

