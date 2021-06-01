Dynamite Market Capitalization Tops $206,151.05 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $206,151.05 and approximately $105,158.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00124931 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002619 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.16 or 0.00803966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,749 coins and its circulating supply is 376,913 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

