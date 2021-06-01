Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EGBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

