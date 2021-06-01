Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.85

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 155559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

