EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $163.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $160.03 and last traded at $158.69, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 737.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 134,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

