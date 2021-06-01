Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.45

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.45 and last traded at $130.02, with a volume of 26709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

