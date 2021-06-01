Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.