EasyFi Price Up 8.7% This Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. EasyFi has a market cap of $13.25 million and $1.70 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $5.25 or 0.00014403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.