Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $32,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. 14,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

