Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 406.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

ETN stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.56. 13,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,437. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

