Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

ETN stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.91. 9,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,437. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

