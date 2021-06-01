Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

