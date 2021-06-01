Eauric (EAURIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million

Eauric (CURRENCY:EAURIC) traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Eauric has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $21,882.00 worth of Eauric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eauric has traded down 71.5% against the US dollar. One Eauric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00291736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00188342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.01045239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eauric Coin Profile

Eauric’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Eauric’s total supply is 31,650,114 coins and its circulating supply is 27,240,513 coins. The official website for Eauric is eauric.com . Eauric’s official Twitter account is @eauric4 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eauric is a cryptoasset of an evolved blockchain that rewrites, adds feature and perfects the different known experiences in the area, through the development of a new communication and governance protocol called Eleutherus/GP. By being the first cryptoasset in this ecosystem, Eauric aims to supplant the dominance position of current cryptos. “

Buying and Selling Eauric

