Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Ebro Foods has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

