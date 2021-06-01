EchoLink Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $42,958.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.83 or 0.09776715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092021 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

