EchoLink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,161.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $51,161.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

