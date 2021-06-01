Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.87. 6,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

