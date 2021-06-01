ECOMI (OMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434.83 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $434.83 million and $3.56 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ECOMI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00295513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.