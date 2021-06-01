Edgeless Market Cap Hits $709,920.12 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $709,920.12 and $339.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

