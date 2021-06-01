Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0446 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $26,328.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00276668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00041564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002404 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

