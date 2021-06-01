eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.30 million-$77.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.