eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 202.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eHealth worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. 587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,101. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $132.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

